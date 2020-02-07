Helena Fire Department responds to gas leak at Jorgenson’s Inn Thursday night

HELENA – The Jorgenson’s Inn & Suites is back up and running after a carbon monoxide leak Thursday night.
The Helena Fire Department responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. where they found a leak coming from the pool and mechanical rooms. Neil Koehler, Battalion Chief, says the entire hotel was evacuated and luckily only four rooms were occupied at the time. Seven people were taken to St. Peter’s Health and Koehler says the last he heard they were recovering well.
Northwestern Energy also responded to the scene. Koehler says when they left around 12:30 a.m. there was no CO in the hotel and everyone was aloud to go back to their rooms.
At the present time the cause of the incident appears to be an issue with ventilation of the exhaust from the gas fired pool heater, according to the Helena Fire Department. That heaters and the gas feeding them have been shut off until repairs can be made.