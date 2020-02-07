Helena Fire Department responds to gas leak at Jorgenson’s Inn Thursday night

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND AT PASS LEVEL. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

NARROW BANDS OF MODERATE SNOW ARE FORMING OFF THE SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND EXTENDING TOWARD THE SOUTHEAST ACROSS THE ADJACENT VALLEYS AND PLAINS. IF YOU ENCOUNTER ONE OF THESE SNOW BANDS WHILE DRIVING, EXPECT BRIEFLY REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. DRIVE CAREFULLY AND ADJUST SPEED AS NEEDED.