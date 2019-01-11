The Friendship Center in Helena says this year, it will not be holding an annual fundraising event that typically brings in over 1,000 people.
With new leadership at the helm, the Friendship Center says it will not be putting on the annual Empty Bowls fundraising event. This will be the first year in over a decade the event will not be taking place.
Empty Bowls is a very popular event in Helena that raises money and awareness about domestic violence.
Jenny Eck, Executive Director of the Friendship Center, says putting on the Empty Bowls event is like planning a wedding for over a thousand guests, and it takes three months.
“We're going to put that energy internally and really go through all of our policies, all of our procedures and really be thoughtful with the board and the staff about how we’re doing things and what we can do differently,” Eck said.
The Friendship Center is the only shelter dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and stalking in the area. Eck also said she is very grateful for the Helena community and their support toward the Friendship Center, and she hopes they will understand the decision of not putting on the event this year.
If you were planning on attending the fundraiser and still would like to donate, there is a big empty bowl on the front desk, so the Friendship Center encourages you to stop by and make a donation.