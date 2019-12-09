Helena College offering bachelor's degree in elementary education

HELENA – Helena College and the University of Montana are partnering up to give students an opportunity to get a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
This will allow Helena College students to get a degree in elementary education through UM without ever having to leave Helena.
Laura Vosejpka, the Dean & CEO of Helena College, says that as a two-year college they are constantly looking at the needs of the state, and right now there is a teacher shortage and they are looking at increasing the compacity to help address that concern.
"We've always been thinking about how we can offer students the opportunity to earn that four-year degree at one of our universities but not have to uproot their entire life for two years to do it,” says Vosejpka.
Additional degrees leading to careers as a preschool, middle and high school teacher will be discussed depending on the interest in the program. Right now, there are three senior students in the program who are currently living in Helena and they are all on track to graduate this coming May.
