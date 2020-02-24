Helena City Commission discusses 100% clean renewable electricity goal

HELENA – Monday, February 24th, the Helena City Commission will discuss a resolution that would establish a goal for the community to switch to 100% clean renewable electricity by the year 2030.
This will be the second time City Commissioners will be presented with the resolution this month. Durning a prior meeting on February 5th, City Commissioners expressed to move the resolution forward to a public hearing, along with making improvements to the draft.
The draft talks about the notable energy impact, saying by bringing 100% clean electricity to the Helena Community by 2030 would have notable environment benefits in terms of greenhouse gas reduction and transitioning away from fossil fuel-based resources.
The draft also lays out way's city leaders could take to move toward the 100% clean goal. But it also mentions how city leaders will demonstrate to private utilities the public’s demand for renewable electricity within their ratepayer base.
The public hearing will take place at the City County Building at 6 p.m. Monday night. If you would like to read more on the proposed resolution you can do so by clicking here.