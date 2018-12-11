The Helena Bighorns returned home on Saturday night and outlasted the Great Falls Americans for a rivalry win.
Toys for Tots Helena volunteers greeted fans entering the Helena Ice Arena from their collection table.
"We have a beautiful community here. Helena is one of the best communities I've ever seen as far as donating and taking care of its own. There's several different times of year that happens but Christmas is the main time," said Jenni Maier.
The night's donation drive also includes Horns fans tossing new and unwrapped gifts onto the ice during the second intermission.
"This is where we get the majority of our stuffed animals for the season. The Helena community is incredible when it comes to donating to Toys for Tots and they look forward to their different events and this one is always a big crowd-pleaser," said Jenni Maier.
"I love the wave. It looks just like an ocean wave with these teddy bears coming over. It speaks to the generosity of Helena. What young child wants to sit around an empty Christmas tree? I believe that it fills their hearts knowing that they have been remembered," said Howard Mears.
Bighorns head coach Bob Richards says it's important to give back to a community that shows so much support to the team and each other.
"We're super proud that we have fans that are willing to do that as well and of course it's the holidays so a lot of people can get behind it. You know you're gonna be making a kid's day so it's kind of a win-win," said Bob Richards.
That spirit of giving is reflected by the Toys for Tots volunteers as well.
"Thank you to the Bighorns. Every year they do this for us. It's always a wonderful event and they're always willing to step up in any way they can. It's incredible," said Jenni Maier.
"I'd like to express my gratitude to the people of Helena in all of the things they do. We couldn't do it without you so thank you very much. I do appreciate it," said Howard Mears.
Mears says the evening's donations will be part of their distribution day on Saturday, December 15th.