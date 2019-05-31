HELENA - At just 16, Helena High sophomore Josh Fisk will be taking his leaving the Queen City Ballet studio and heading to London, as he has been accepted to the English National Ballet School.
Josh’s ballet path was a little different than most.
“I saw it on TV, so I asked my mom if I could just try it out. So I started taking some lessons around August of that year,” said Fisk.
The moment Josh walked through the doors of the Queen City Ballet studio just two and half years ago. Josh's teacher, Campbell Midgley, says he knew Josh was made for ballet and had a ton of natural talent.
“I was just so amazed at how he continued to improve every single class and was just a natural at the ballot vocabulary. So, I am not surprised that within two and half years he’s able to go on to a pre-professional program in London,” said Midgley, the Artistic Director of Queen City Ballet.
With goals of becoming a professional dancer, Josh has made a lot of sacrifices. He's withdrawing from high school and moving all the way across the world. He says his passion for ballet is what keeps him going.
“I think it takes a lot of hard work to get to where you’re going. You have to be dedicated to it. And to get to get to where you want to go, you have to do it a lot,” said Fisk.
Josh was one of 30 students chosen out of the 500 who applied.
Josh will start school in September and graduate in three years with a bachelor's degree in dance.