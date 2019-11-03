HELENA – City authorities are looking for a man who reportedly walked away from a prerelease center Sunday.
The Helena Prerelease Center describes 30-year-old Michael Anthony Moen as a Caucasian weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a slender build.
Moen also has several tattoos, including an upper left arm female skeleton, a Grim Reaper on his chest and a goat skull on his neck, according to the center.
If you see him or have any information on his location, you can call the Helena Prerelease Center at (406) 442 – 6572.