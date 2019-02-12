Health officials take caution to measles outbreak

With over 50 confirmed cases of the measles in the Pacific Northwest, Lewis and Clark Public Health officials are urging residents to prepare for a possible measles outbreak.
Montana has not had a confirmed case of the measles since the 1990s, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. But the highly contagious disease is something health officials are taking very seriously with recent out breaks across the country.
Anyone born before 1957 does not need to be vaccinated because they were likely exposed to the disease and developed immunity as a child when the disease was more common. Since then, children have been routinely vaccinated for measles. Shelly Maag a Public Health Nurse Supervisor with Lewis and Clark Public Health says this a great way to protect yourself from the disease.
“Just getting the vaccine alone is enough to prevent you from getting the disease. So, anybody who has not got the measles vaccine yet and they're at least a year old should get it,” said Maag.
Maag also says if you think you have been exposed or potentially could have measles, she says the best thing to do is to stay home and call your doctor and describe your symptoms instead of running to the ER or Urgent Care because that’s where the spread happens.
If you or someone you know hasn’t been fully vaccinated or aren’t sure whether you are immune to the disease, you can contact your medical provider or health department at 457-8900. LCPH offers walk-in immunization clinics Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1930 Ninth Avenue in Helena. No appointment is needed.