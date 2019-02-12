Health officials take caution to measles outbreak

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED, EXCEPT UP TO 6 INCHES TOWARD KINGS HILL PASS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&