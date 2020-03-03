Health officials & coffee shops work together to promote colorectal cancer screening

HELENA – Public Health Officials and numerous Montana coffee shops announced a new effort to promote the importance colorectal cancer screening.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services is providing coffee sleeves to participating coffee shops throughout the state with a special message, “Colorectal cancer screening saves lives, but only if you get tested! If you are 50 or older, talk to your doctor about which test is right for you.”
As part of colorectal cancer awareness month in March, state health officials say that of cancers affecting both men and women, colon cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S.
"It's a cancer where more awareness needs to raised, more work needs to be done to make sure folks are talking to their doctor and getting the appropriate screening test," says Leah Merchant, Section Supervisor, Montana Cancer Control Programs.
Health officials are hoping that this event will make cancer a more approachable conversation. Taralee Mongoven, owner of Leilani’s Lattes in Helena, is participating in the event because it helps build relationships.
"Sitting around with a cup of coffee in your hand with your buddies can be just as important as going to the doctor,” says Mongoven, a thyroid cancer survivor. “Because they see things you don't see."
State health officials say regular screenings for colon cancer is recommended for all adults aged 50 to 75. That is the age range when this type of cancer occurs most often.
Across the state, over 75 coffee shops and clinics are participating. A link to the participating shops can be found clicking here.
Any coffee shop that wants to participate is encouraged to contact the DPHHS Montana Cancer Control Program for more information by calling Sara Murgel at 444-1437.