Hanna’s Act scheduled for third and final reading

HELENA - Throughout the entire Legislative Session, advocates for House Bill 21, or Hanna’s Act, have been lobbying for this bill to pass and it could finally be heading to Governor Steve Bullocks desk.
A bill named after a Lame Deer woman who was found murdered on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, would create a special position for the State Department of Justice that would investigate all missing persons cases in the state.
But it has been a bumpy road for the bill up to this point. The bill was tabled in the Senate Judiciary Committee before the committee took executive action and made some amendments. Once the bill passed the Senate it was transmitted back to the House where it passed unanimously on its second reading on Friday. Advocates say the bill just going through the legislative process has helped bring a ton of awareness.
“Just watching what this bill has done across the state, but it's also made national news. So just bringing awareness in a way we never thought possible. Now it’s actually going to kind of give us that data, like what's going on, what's happening, how many women are missing, where are they missing from, what parts of the state are they missing from. It’s going to help in ways we really can’t tell right now, because what its done already has been amazing and been inspiring and has brought awareness to what is happening in our state,” said Kelli Twoteeth, the Community Organizer at the Montana Human Rights Network
Twoteeth says this bill is life changing and says when it passed its second reading on Friday she sat in her office and cried. She has been at the Capitol since the beginning of the session and has watched mothers of murdered daughters come in and tell their stories, and says for it to finally pass after what it is has been through is a baby step in finding out the route of the problem.
Hanna’s Act is scheduled for its third reading in the House at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.