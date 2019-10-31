Halloween events in the Capital City

Starting at 1 p.m. the Blackfoot River Brewing Company will be opening early on Halloween for the Little Tykes Trick-or-Treat. Adults can wear costumes too and win fun prizes from the Blackfoot.
The Lewis and Clark Library East Helena Branch will be handing out at candy at 5 p.m. to the East Helena Downtown trick-or-treaters.
Helena High School will be hosting a free trick or treating event. They ask you to please enter through the gym doors starting at 5 p.m. Trick or treating ends at 7 p.m. Canned food donations are appreciated but not required for entrance.
A Historic Halloween party will be happening at the Montana Historical Society at 5:30 p.m. They are inviting the public to stop by the Original Governor’s Mansion on the corner of 6th and Ewing for a treat. You are invited inside to help find the mansion’s ghost cat! If you dare!!
You can also trick or treat at the Hannaford Street Bible Church at 5:45 p.m. The parking lot will be full of decorated trunks.
Just down the street at Carroll College, they will be having a Halloween Trick or Treat Extravaganza. Children from the Helena community are invited for a fun and safe trick or treating experience in Guadalupe Hall form 6-8 p.m. Carroll students will host guided tours through fun, decorated hallways with Guad residents handing out candy to community children. There will be plenty of games, plenty of treats and plenty of fun.
For more information on these Halloween events you can click here.