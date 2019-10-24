HELENA- Several places around Helena are offering activities in the days leading up to and on Halloween, and we put together a list of Halloween events and activities in Helena leading up to the 31:
Kid-friendly:
Target is letting kids trick or treat with PAW Patrol Saturday, Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Helena Target. Kids are welcome to wear any costume they want.
GMCC’s Kids Halloween Party hosted by Green Meadow Country Club will be October 27 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Green Meadow Country Club, 2720 Country Club Avenue. Treat tables, a s’mores bar, game, a piñata, a jump house, a costume contest and tractor hayrides will be at the event. Anyone attending is asked to RSVP.
Trunk or Treat hosted by ORLC Safehouse and Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church is Sunday, October 27 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the ORLC Safehouse, 3580 Benton Avenue. All ages are welcome to attend dressed up in costumes to safely trick or treat in the back parking lot. Games, drinks and snacks will be available as well. They are also looking for adult and high school aged volunteers to help hand out candy from their trunk,more info can be found here.
Little Tykes Trick or Treat is October 31 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm hosted by Downtown Helena. According to the event’s Facebook page, downtown businesses in Helena are excited to give treats out to treat trick or treaters and it will be fun for the whole family.
Indoor Trick or Treating will be at the Edgewood Senior Living, 3207 Colonial Drive, on October 31 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The indoor trick or treating is free and the entire community is invited to join.
East Helena’s 15th Annual Fright Night is October 31 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Main Street businesses will be open for trick or treating and Mickey Mouse House of Villains will be shown in the park by J4 Automotive. Popcorn, hot cider and hot chocolate will be available at the movie.
Candy Jam 2019 is October 31 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. The event is free and indoors, with food bounce houses, carnival games and candy.
Harvest Fest at the Helena Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Drive, will be October 31 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Games, prizes, a bounce house, candy, pumpkin painting, virtual reality games and more will be at the free event.
Haunted houses:
The Helena Haunted House is at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neil Avenue, and from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, Wednesday, October 30 and 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm Thursday, October 31. Tickets are $10 and children under 12-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.
Bob’s Annual Haunted House will be October 31 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Bob’s Valley Market, 7507 North Montana Avenue. The haunted house will be upstairs according to their Facebook event page, and kids of all ages can have fun in the store.