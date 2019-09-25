Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 18 TO 36 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE MOUNTAINS. RECORD OR NEAR-RECORD COLD TEMPERATURES IN THE TEENS AND 20S WITH WIND CHILLS ZERO TO 15 ABOVE ZERO. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...EXTREME IMPACTS POSSIBLE, INCLUDING TO POWER INFRASTRUCTURE INCLUDING POWER LINES RESULTING IN WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES, AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS; OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL INTERESTS INCLUDING CAMPING AND HUNTING ACTIVITIES; AND TRAVEL. WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE WITH HEAVY WET SNOW AND STRONG WINDS IMPACTING TREES WITH FOLIAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS EARLY-SEASON WINTER STORM AND/OR BLIZZARD HAS THE POTENTIAL TO SET A NEW BENCHMARK FOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS, COLD TEMPERATURES, AND RESULTING IMPACTS FOR PARTS OF THE NORTHERN ROCKIES AND THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. A SIMILAR STORM IN 1934 PRODUCED PROLIFIC AMOUNTS OF SNOW IN LATE SEPTEMBER OVER NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA. AN EXTENSION AND/OR EXPANSION OF WINTER STORM WATCHES ARE LIKELY. * CONFIDENCE...HIGH ON ACCUMULATIONS, WINDS, AND EXPECTED IMPACTS. THERE IS LOW TO MODERATE CONFIDENCE ON THE TIMING OF ONSET AND END OF THIS WINTER STORM EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY. THE HIGH WIND WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS 60 TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND LIGHT WEIGHT TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIME PERIOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&