HELENA- Fish, Wildlife and Parks says Grizzly populations are expanding, so Montana's Governor devised a solution to bear management in areas where people and grizzlies are in close proximity.
The solution was a Grizzly Bear Advisory Council made up of several people who were put together to address challenges and to set long-term goals for bear management and conservation in Montana.
Open to the public, the council’s meeting will be at the Kleffner Ranch at 305 Montana Highway 518 in East Helena, October 3 and 4.
Presentations on grizzly bear biology and ecology, management, and legal specifications, as well as discussions on key issues and challenges, will be open to the public both days.
According to a press release from FWP the Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is working to:
- Maintaining and enhancing human safety;
- Ensuring a healthy and sustainable grizzly bear population;
- Improving timely and effective response to conflicts involving grizzy bears;
- Engage all partners in grizzly-related outreach and conflict prevention; and
- Improve intergovernmental, interagency and tribal coordination.
For more information, you can visit Fish, Wildlife and Park’s website here.