Great Divide ski area planning to open two new ski lifts

HELENA – As the temps start to cool off, we start thinking about the slopes. The Great Divide Ski Area is in the process of building two new ski lifts. Skiers and snowboarders can expect to see 50 new acres of terrain in the tall timbers area for this year's ski season.

As for the two new ski lifts, Great Divide is hoping to build the summit shuttle next summer. This will allow skiers and snowboarders to access the summit easier on busier days. The tall timber chairlift will open a lot of new terrain and has plans to be in operation sometime in 2022.

"When we do get that lift built it will bring in a good set of new terrain with some steep stuff and some fun rollercoaster kind of stuff in the bottom side of it for kind everyone," says Betsy Moran the VP of Customer Service.

Great Divide has all of the components for the ski lifts, but there is a lot more to the new lifts than just the pieces and parts. They have done a lot of clean-up, which includes the cutting of trees and making trails through the tall timber area and a lot engineering and excavation for the summit shuttle.