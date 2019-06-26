Governor Bullock spends debate day in Iowa

HELENA - Thursday night kicks off the first Democratic Presidential debate and Governor Steve Bullock will not be on the stage after not qualifying for the first rounds of the debate.
Governor Bullock will be spending his day in Des Moines, Iowa. He will begin the day at the Media Market where he will pick up pizza and coffee for volunteers and organizers. He will than join the phone bank at Bullock for President Des Moines campaign office.
He will than wrap up his day by participating in a televised town hall on WHO-TV's Channel 13 in Des Moines, where political reporter Dave Price will moderate the town hall and ask questions from online participants.
You can watch Governor Bullocks town hall online by clicking here.