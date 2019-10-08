HELENA - Governor Steve Bullock directed the Montana Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily stop the sale of flavored E-cigarettes.
E-cigarettes are the most commonly used product among local teens. Nearly 43,000 Montanans between the ages 12 and 18 have tried vaping products. Along with the number of referrals Capital High has given for vaping has nearly doubled this semester alone.
Governor Bullock said "today I choose action."
That action is something several people are behind.
Concern is just the tip of the ice berg for Capital High Principal Brett Zanto. For years they've been trying to combat vaping on school grounds with various ways to get information out.
Zanto said "that's where educating kids and parents comes in. We have news letters and have even invited guest speakers to come visit our school."
All that work and yet the number of students who use e-cigarettes continues to grow.
The ban will be implemented on October 22nd and last for 120 days.