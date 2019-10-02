HELENA - According to the national institute on drug abuse, over 130 people die every day from opioid related drug overdoses.
Today Governor Steve Bullock announced the progress Montana has made in battling this nationwide epidemic.
However, Montana has been overcoming national trends with a decrease in overdose. Along with releasing new resources and information Montana has made available to end the fight with opioid abuse.
Montana has seen a 4% decrease in opioid prescription rates. As well as the average dose decreasing by 23%. Another key factor is a 35% decrease in high potency prescriptions like morphine. Along with the States increase in use of Naloxone, which is an overdose reversal drug.
The state also has a program called medication and therapy. Where someone battling addiction can receive treatment through medication, behavioral health and peer support services.
October 26th is national take back day, where people can return old prescriptions to a drop box at the local police department or pharmacy.