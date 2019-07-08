Going bananas for fresh produce in Helena

HELENA - Get out your gardening gloves, because the Helena Food Share is ready to take your excess home-grown food.
The food share says summer is a great time because they start to see gardens flourish. They say a lot of people in the Helena community grow their own food during the summer and donate a lot of it to the food share.
They will be focusing a lot on their partnerships this summer, which include the Helena Community Gardens, community gardeners and local farmers to help provide fresh nutritional food for our neighbors in Helena.
“Helena’s a really generous community and the need at the Helena Food Share continues all year long. And people don’t really think who might be hungry in our community during times like this during the summer. There are hungry people at our door all year long,” said Bruce Day the Helena Food Share Executive Director.
The food share is also partnering up with St. Peter’s Health to help with the fresh food initiative to make sure more fresh food is available on a more consistent basis for our neighbors in need. They are helping the food share work with local farmers to have locally grown produce all the time.
They have a lot of upcoming events this month, including Symphony Under the Stars on July 20th, where can foods will be donated to the Helena Food Share.