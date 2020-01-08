HELENA- The Canyon Ferry Reservoir was listed as an invasive species management area since 2017 when mussel larvae was detected, resulting in quarantine requirements.
Since being put under the quarantine, a mandatory exit inspection requirement was in effect for anyone using boats in the lake.
And now, after three years of no detection of invasive mussels, regional guidelines allow for the delisting of a suspect water body and the removal of the mandatory exit inspection requirements according to Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
If the quarantine is lifted, the Canyon Ferry certified boater program will end, and Canyon Ferry inspectors will shift to a revolving inspection crew.
To consider the proposed amendment, a public hearing will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th Street, Helena, Montana.
Public comments can be submitted on the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here. All public comments must be received on or before January 24.
In order to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, Fish, Wildlife and Parks recommend boaters, anglers, paddlers and seaplane pilots clean, drain and dry their boat, trailer and all gear before leaving the access area. Watercraft inspection stations are also set up throughout the state
Anyone can report suspected aquatic invasive species by calling 406-TIP-MONT (406-847-6668), by saving a specimen and completing a Report a suspected AIS form or by notifying the FWP Fisheries office at 406-444-2449.