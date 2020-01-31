HELENA- A program is offering free tax help clinics for qualifying households to have certified volunteers help prepare and submit basic tax returns for free.
IRS-certified volunteers are helping prepare and submit basic tax returns for free for households who make $56,000 a year or less according to the United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area.
The program starts February 1, appointments for the clinic can be made at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave., the Rocky Mountain Development Council, 200 S. Cruse Ave. and the East Helena United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave., E. Helena. Check United Way’s website for times and dates of clinics.
Walk-in’s for the clinic are being taken at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave., Helena College, 1115 N. Roberts St. and Our Place Drop-In Center, 634 N. Last Chance Gulch. Check United Way’s website for times and dates of clinics.
United Way says the clinics are made possible by a collaborative effort of federal, state and nonprofit organizations in Lewis & Clark County with support from volunteers.
If you qualify for the clinic but are unable to visit a Free Tax Help location, you can file your taxes online for free here.
For more information on the Free Tax Clinics, including dates, times, locations and contact information you can visit United Way’s website here or call 406-442-4360.