Free sandbags available for Lewis and Clark County residents

HELENA- With the raising temperatures and rain in the forecast flooding is still a concern for many Helena Valley residents. Free sandbags are available for residents, as the Helena Salvation Army and Elkhorn COAD are providing free sand and sandbags at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
There is roughly 6,000 sandbags still up for grabs at the fairgrounds. Joe Wojton, Chairmen of the Elkhorn COAD, says a lot of local businesses and organizations stepped up and donated sand and sandbags after the county said they were no longer providing them. Wojton says preparing for flooding is important because you never know when it is going to happen.
“We want to bring awareness to the fact that there still could be flooding, and those people who are saying ‘oh no it’s not going to happen this year’ to take precautions and be ready just in case it does,” said Wojton.
The sand was donated by Valley Sand, and the LDS Charity moved it to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Wojton says the Elkhorn COAD has been able to hold their sand in reserve for a long time because of all the donations from the community.
Residents can come and fill up sand bags anytime, but you are asked to bring your own equipment to fill them. If you need assistance you can contact the Elkhorn COAD or the Helena Salvation Army.