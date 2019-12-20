HELENA- If you haven't gotten all your holiday shopping done, starting Saturday, December 21, parking in downtown Helena will be free.
Leading up to December 25 parking kiosks and the Passport Parking App will display a notification saying payment is not required during free parking dates.
“We’re expanding our free parking hours for the holiday season to support our downtown,” said Transportation Systems Director, David Knoepke in a release from the city. “Traditionally, free parking occurred on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Depending on the success of this year’s extended period, it may be something we do again in the future.”