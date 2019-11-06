HELENA- The City of Helena is expanding its free downtown parking options coming up for holidays and events coming up.
A release from the City of Helena says parking enforcement hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Free downtown parking on the street, in a lot or in a garage is allowed:
- November 28, Thanksgiving, Free to Park
- November 29, Black Friday, Free to Park
- December 24, Christmas Eve, Free to Park
- December 25, Christmas Day, Free to Park
- Weekends, Free to Park
- Weekdays After 5:00 p.m., Free to Park
Downtown parking is free during these events:
- November 8, After 5:00 p.m. - Fall Art Walk
- November 29, Black Friday & Parade of Lights
- November 30, Small Business Saturday
- November 30, Breakfast with Santa
- November 30, Holiday Market
One hour of free parking a day is available in lots 4, 8, 10 and both the 6th Avenue and Getchell garages according to the City of Helena’s website.
For more information and a map of parking areas in downtown Helena, you can go to the City of Helena’s website here.