HELENA- A free Family Preparedness Fair will be held September 14 from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
September is National Preparedness Month and the fair is themed for informing families in an educational and entertaining way about what they can do if a disaster were to happen.
The press release from Lewis and Clark County says there are more than 30 businesses and organizations registered.
A free lunch will be provided by the Salvation Army and a raffle will raise money for the Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disasters (Elkhorn COAD).
The Elkhorn COAD is a partnership among several nonprofit service organizations that offer relief and comfort during times of disaster.
“This fair should be fun as well as educational,” said Gayle Shirley, communications manager for Lewis and Clark Public Health, one of the fair organizers. “It will give families the resources they need to start the conversation about what they’ll do if there’s any kind of emergency. That could be anything from a wildfire, flood, or earthquake to a disease outbreak.”
There will be many hands-on activities and even public safety and response vehicles on display.
The event’s website says Kids at the event will be given a “passport” when they enter and can go around the fair collecting a sticker or a stamp as they stop at each exhibit. When they leave kids can present their passport to get their own “disaster kit” with child-friendly information and goodies inside.
