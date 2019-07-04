Fourth of July in East Helena

Prickly Pear Fireworks took over the show three years ago and has been working on this year’s show since April. Organizers say it is a lot of hard work putting on the show but it’s important to keep the tradition going.
“We like doing it, it’s just a lot of work. It’s a lot of work and pretty stressful but we enjoy doing it and we enjoy keeping it going, because it wouldn’t be going if there wasn’t someone to kind of be the hub of it,” said Aimee Myles and Shellie Mitchell, Prickly Pear Community Fireworks.
They are still looking for donations to meet there $30,000 goal for Thursday’s show. They are currently sitting at $26,000, and donations can be made at either of the Shellie’s Country Café locations or online by clicking here.
Donations are taken throughout the year and they have a lot of future ideas in mind but need the money to do it. They said the more money they have the bigger the show.