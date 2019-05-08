Fort Harrison to run an active shooter drill on Wednesday morning

FORT HARRISON - There will be a heightened number of emergency vehicles at Fort Harrison on Wednesday morning, as the Montana National Guard along with local law enforcement and first responders, will conduct an active shooter exercise.
According to the press release, officers from the Montana Highway Patrol, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Helena Police Office, as well as first responders from local fire and EMT services will take part in the active shooter drill. This will help develop coordination of command and control between the different agencies. They hope drills like these will help first responders work together to handle an emergency more efficiently. There is no threat to the public, but residents can expect it to be noisy around the area.
The drill is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.