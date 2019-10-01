HELENA -Residents in the North Hills area are warned to prepare for disastrous floods in the future after several thousand acres burned in a wildfire this summer.
This past summer the Helena area experienced a fire in the North Hills area, that claimed over 5,000 acres. Even though the fire is out, it still could leave more damage in its wake.
The fire left behind charred and thinned vegetation, making the ground unable to soak up any moisture.
Experts say it's not a matter of if, but when a flood will happen. Floods could also send burned-up trees and logs rushing down the hill.
Worby McNamee, a DNRC Water Conservation Specialist, said, "Unfortunately with burn-scarred areas, we see that flooding and debris flows can impact areas for up to five years or even longer in some cases."
Worby suggests that home owners sign up for flood insurance, create a evacuation plan and stock extra drinking water in case flood waters contaminate the ground water system.
If you have any questions or concerns you can click here to reach an official with the Lewis and Clark County.