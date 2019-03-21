Flood mitigation work underway in the Helena Valley

This week the Lewis and Clark County road crews began clearing ice and snow from culverts on county-maintained roads and right-of-ways in the Helena Valley.
The county is taking advantage of the break from snow removal and going out to the flood prone areas of the valley and clearing snow from the inlet and outlets of culverts. The county has also been working with the Helena Valley Flood Committee to clear several areas of Ten Mile Creek of debris to help create the least amount of water resistance.
“The county is very appreciative of that. That is going to go a long way helping that flow through the Helena Valley, through Ten Mile Creek, flow better and hopefully we can keep it in its bays,” said Doug Nisbet, Lewis and Clark County Road and Bridge Operations Superintendent.
The county also encourages residents to check their own culverts, and make sure they are clear and open so the water can free flow. Along with getting involved with the Helena Valley Flood Committee, because they understand the projects and the type of work the county is trying to do. Nisbet says they are very proactive and want to help residents.
“We are going to gather up volunteers when the county feels that it’s good for us to go in. We are going to go in, at their assistance, and help move debris if there are any sticks or tree limbs that are moveable, out of the way, so we can keep the water flowing down Ten Mile as much as possible and stay in the bays,” said Helena Valley Flood Committee Chairman Harold Begger.
Although the weather has been cooperating with the warm days and cool nights, the county wants to make sure residents are prepared for the inevitable.