HELENA - The Lewis and Clark flood mitigation project in front of Rossiter Elementary could cause some delays as kids start their first day of school. Once the project is finished, it will be beneficial to both the school and the community.

The initial plan was to have the construction in front of the school done before the first day. The city was unable to do so due to utility complications.

During the flood of 2018, Rossiter had to move locations to Carroll College, because they were faced with flooding problems.

The project consists of installing thirteen new box culverts. The majority running parallel to Sierra Road with two on North Montana. When it comes time for flood season, the water will have a new and more efficient place to drain.

The new 16-foot wide culverts, are replacing the old 36-inch diameter steel culverts, that were previously there. With an increase in size, the new culverts can carry nearly 5 times the amount of water, with a capacity of 400 cubic feet per second.

County Engineer Dan Karlin says, "We are not pushing more water. It's the same water, same amount of water, just in a more efficient way."

The project is set to end by December 26, but officials do not see it taking that long.

They do ask that if you are traveling on Sierra Road that you be cautious and follow the construction signs as they will be changing on a daily basis or avoid the area all together. Making it safer for construction workers along with faculty and students.