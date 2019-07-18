Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MARSHALL DAMMANN IS EXPIRED. MARSHALL IS STILL MISSING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MARSHALL, PLEASE CONTACT THE SWEET GRASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 9 3 2, 5 1 4 3. SWEET GRASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.

...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL MONTANA TODAY... WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE OVER CENTRAL MONTANA TODAY. WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED, WITH SOME HIGHER GUSTS POSSIBLE ACROSS HIGHER ELEVATION AREAS. WINDS ARE THEN EXPECTED TO DIMINISH THIS EVENING. THOSE CAMPING, RECREATING, BOATING ON AREA LAKES, AND DRIVING OR TOWING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTIONS FOR STRONG WINDS.