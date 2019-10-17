Five sites considered for new Montana Heritage Center

HELENA – The Montana Historical Society is in the process of getting a new look. The Department of Administration is searching for a new site for the Montana Heritage Center Project.
After a recent committee hearing they have now completed an analysis of sites for the Montana Heritage Center.
The Department of Administration as part of the Montana Museums Act of 2020 has embarked on a research project to select the appropriate site for the Montana Heritage Center. Bruce Whittenberg, the Director of the Montana Historical Society, says the historical society is considered one of the greatest in the country so preserving our history is really important.
"We have a very proud history in this state, although we are very young at 154 years,” says Whittenberg. “And after about 15 years of working with the legislature to find the right formula to fund this project we were able to do that through the Montana Museums Act of 2020 in this last legislative session."
The sites that are being considered for the heritage center is a site near the south Helena interchange called Padbury Ranch, the Montana Department of Transportation where the state motor pool is currently located, the airport area across from Costco, the former Capital Hill Mall site and the 6th and Roberts site where the historical society currently is.
The next committee meeting will be November 1st, and a final selection for the site will be made sometime before the end of the year.