HELENA- Fish, Wildlife and Parks is holding a meeting August 27 at the Delta Marriott Hotel from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and will include three sessions.
According to their press release, the morning session will cover project considerations related to floodplain connection and hydrological function, social challenges, wildlife, and fisheries.
The second session will include project design, success, and failure, ranging from beaver mimicry to natural colonization, humans moving beavers, and experiences in other states.
The last session of the meeting will consist of a panel discussion that includes a variety of perspectives on the role of beavers in habitat restoration and conservation.
For any questions or more information you can contact Quentin Kujala at qkujala@mt.gov or call 406-444-5672.