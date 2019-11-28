First Presbyterian Church holids free Thanksgiving Dinner

HELENA –The First Presbyterian Church will be holding a free Thanksgiving Day dinner at 1 p.m. It is open to anyone in the community who wants to come. Whether you have no family in town or just don’t want to cook a turkey you are welcome.
The church has been doing this for many years, and usually has around 100 people who come for Thanksgiving dinner. Pastor Scott Wipperman says they get all kinds of people from the community and it's great to see the mixing of people.
"I think when we come and eat together, we get to know one another closer we get to understand each other,” says Pastor Scott. “It's great to see the community come together and people of all types have an opportunity to see and eat and learn more about and learn from one another."
The dinner table will be full of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, deserts, side dishes and salads, all the makings of a great Thanksgiving meal.
The meal is completely free, and they will start serving at one o’clock and go on for about two hours, so come early to get the picking of the best food. You can click here to find out more information.