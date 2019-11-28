First Presbyterian Church holds free Thanksgiving Dinner

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...HILL, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, TOOLE AND LIBERTY. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

