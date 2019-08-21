HELENA - Carroll College kicked off its first day of classes for its fall semester today, but this year will look a little different compared to previous years.
More than 300 students make up this year's freshman class, which is the largest class in over 3 years. President John Cech and student body president Emily Nylin greeted students with coffee and muffins outside of the student center.
Students come from twenty-seven different states and more than thirty foreign countries. I spoke with President Cech and he says said "these students are our future, they are really good students. I mean they are critical thinkers and they have the ability to change this world and that is something we are very excited about."
Carroll has the highest graduating rate in the Pacific North-West helping attract students from all over the globe.