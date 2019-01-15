Lawmakers in the Capital City are proposing a bill that could tax the sales of fireworks.
The House Taxation Committee will be taking its first look at a bill that would add a tax to fireworks in Montana.
There is no current provision for taxation on fireworks. Democratic Rep. Dave Fern of Whitefish wrote the proposal that would tax fireworks wholesalers at 5 percent.
He’s proposing the money be used as worker’s comp for volunteer firefighters. It would also be used to create a grant program for emergency medical and trauma services for those volunteer firefighters.
Under this new act, firework wholesalers would be required to obtain a permit prior to selling fireworks in the state. They would be responsible for paying the tax twice a year.
Click here to read House Bill 28 proposing a tax on fireworks.