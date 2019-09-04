HELENA - 3 separate fires broke out around 11:30 am near Birdseye area, west of Helena.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from Canyon Creek, West Valley and Birdseye fire departments responded to the call. As well as 2 helicopters from the DNRC.
Crews were able to get a handle on the fires early and are now in the mop up stage. They only recommended one house to evacuate that was close to the fire out of precaution.
According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office the fires were less than 5 acres. No structures were damaged.