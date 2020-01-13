Firefighters prepare for subzero temperatures

HELENA – With the subzero-temperatures ahead it can really make getting around town difficult, but it can also be very dangerous at home.
Lou Antonick, the Helena Fire Marshal, says this time of year is very busy for them, because they see a big increase in calls.
During the winter months, structure fires are the most popular calls, but they also get a lot of medical calls as well, according to Antonick. The fire marshal says to make sure you are checking up on your loved ones as much as you can. Even though this a very busy time for firefighters, helping the community is what keeps them going.
“It’s just one of those things that goes along with the job,” says Antonick. “There is so much passion that firefighters and everyone has in general that it's something they love to do, and we want to help people out. We really want to make sure people are safe in Helena and the surrounding area.”
Antonick also stressed, making sure you are keeping your sidewalks and driveways free of snow, along with making sure your address is visible, because it helps firefighters get to the scene fast. They also tend to see a lot of issues with space and other electric heaters. Antonick said to make sure your heater is in good working condition, and to not use an extension cord, because they can get frayed and damaged.
Lastly, make sure you are leaving plenty of space around fire hydrants, so they are accessible in case of an emergency.
If you have any questions do not hesitate to call the Helena Fire Department at 406-447-8472.