Fire tower pre-lighting event

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE WIND EVENT TODAY IS FORECAST TO BE STRONGER THAN THE WIND EVENT ON THIS PAST TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE ARE URGED TO SECURE LOOSE OBJECTS THAT COULD BE BLOWN AROUND OR DAMAGED BY THE WIND. &&