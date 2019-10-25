Fire tower pre-lighting event

HELENA – A 2016 arson fire left the Downtown Helena fire tower comprised to the point that hanging annual holiday string lights was impossible. The structure was deemed unfit to bear weight due to fire damage, which resulted in non-traditional lighting the following holiday seasons.
Due to community partnerships, the city of Helena is pleased to announce that traditional string lighting will once again illuminate the fire tower this holiday season.
Helena Parks and Recs and the Helena Fire Department partnered with multiple sponsors to restring the traditional lights on the fire tower. The lights on the tower will have a lifetime of 10 to 15 years. The city says the community partners donated a lot of time and hard to make this happen and it wouldn’t be possible without their help.
“It's defiantly a community effort to be able to have this relit for the holiday season,” says Rebecca Connors the Public Information Officer, City of Helena.
The parks department continues to work with the Montana Preservation alliance to find repair solutions for the fire tower to ensure it has a lasting legacy in Downtown Helena.
There will be a special pre-lighting Friday, October 25th at 7 p.m. at the fire tower. City staff and officials will be present to test the new lighting in preparation of the holiday season. For those interested in attending, the best location for accessibility and imagery is on South Cruse St by the walkway. Starting Friday November 29th, the tower will be lit nightly throughout the holidays.