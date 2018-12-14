HELENA- A pillar of smoke could be seen across town Friday after a fire broke out at Pacific Steel.
The blaze spread through a junk pile of cars, metal, rubber, and plastic, forcing Helena police to block of almost the full length of National Avenue. Helena Fire Chief Mark Emert told our reporter on scene no one was injured. They will have DEQ testing air and runoff as a precaution. West Valley and Lewis & Clark Volunteers assisted the Helena Fire Department on this call.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.