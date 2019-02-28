Fire safety during winter storms

Helena Fire Marshall Lou Antonick said one of the first things you can do to protect your home is testing all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, along with clearing any snow from around vents or exhaust panels to make sure your home is venting properly. He also mentioned to have a plan in place in case you happen to lose power.
“Do you have an alternative source for heat? Do you have somebody’s place that you can go to potentially? Or they could come to your place. That’s something I think is important for people to keep in the back of their mind with a storm like this,” said Antonick.
Antonick also stressed, making sure you are keeping your sidewalks and driveways free of snow, along with making sure your address is visible because it helps firefighters get to the scene faster. They also tend to see a lot of issues regarding space and other electric heaters. Antonick said to make sure your heater is in good working condition and to not use an extension cord because they can get frayed and damaged.
And lastly, to leave plenty of space around fire hydrants, so they are accessible in case of an emergency.