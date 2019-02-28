Fire safety during winter storms

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. WINDS MAY GUST AS HIGH AS 30 MPH WITH COLD FRONT PASSAGE, CREATING BLOWING SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILL. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILL AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&