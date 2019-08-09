HELENA - With wildfire season well under way the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office gave some tips on what to expect if you are asked to evacuate.
Sheriff Leo Dutton explained the process of how the evacuation orders are sent out.
Residents will first receive a call from an automated system, letting them know their house is in the evacuation area.
Next deputy's will go door to door to give a notice and hand out a flyer reminding you what to bring.
After residents have evacuated road blocks are set in place to protect the vacant homes.
Fire crews then do their best to keep your house out of harms way.
Once the fire is contained another notice will be sent out letting you know that it is safe to return home.