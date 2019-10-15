Fire Crews respond to large fire late Monday night

"The fire is under investigation at this point,” says Chambers. “There were no individuals around it. It was an abandoned area in an open field. It was approximately a 1,000-foot storage structure.”
Firefighters were out fighting the blaze until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The fire was on private property so fire crews had to cut a gate to get to it. East Valley Fire Department was also paged out with a tender and an engine to help suppress the fire.
Chamber says when it was going you could see it from different parts of the valley.
There were no injuries and the structure is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.