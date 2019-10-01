HELENA - The East Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:15 a.m. The report said one resident was still in the home at the time of the fire.
Once crews arrived the owner was able to escape the blaze. The owner was then taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
Fire crews were able to put out the blaze within 15 minutes upon arrival. No nearby structures or residents were hurt or damaged.
East Valley Assistant Chief Wayne Noem says "the cause of the fire is currently still under investigation."
The home was a complete loss and crews are currently in the mop up stage.