HELENA - As wildfire season is coming to a close, so is the fire ban in Lewis and Clark County. After being in effect since late June, Sheriff Leo Dutton and other fire officials have come to the agreement to lift the ban.
The DNRC, Forrest Service, Rural Fire Departments and the Sheriff's Office lifted the ban, due to the heavy rains we have had and high moisture levels. However, even though the ban has been lifted, you still have to obtain a permit to have an open burn. You can do that by going to mt.gov/ burnpermit.
While open burning will be short lived, Sheriff Dutton says that it will reclose come October, to maintain good air quality through the winter months.
Sheriff Leo Dutton: "Potential of the weather patterns to not move around as much and the air quality to go down or be diminished. A lot happens in the winter and that's why we don't have the debris burning, but you can if you have a special project, but it's not from us."
Even though open burning is allowed, Sheriff Dutton asks that you use extreme caution while burning, and make sure the fire is completely out before leaving to limit the chance of starting a wildfire.