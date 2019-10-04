HELENA- Montana State Parks announced that multiple $200 grants are available for elementary-aged students who may not otherwise have access to public lands for outdoor education.
Montana Public Lands Field Trip Grants are to pay for transportation for school trips to federal and state public lands between January 2 and August 30, 2020.
A release from Montana State Parks says the grant program is in its fifth year and has so far helped 6,150 students visit 24 locations. 80% of students saying that the funding helped to provide their only opportunity for outdoor education on public lands.
Grants are through a partnership between Montana State Parks, Glacier National Park and the Montana Environmental Education Association whos funding emanates from the National Park Foundation’s Open OutDoors for Kids program.
The release says the award can only be used to cover transportation costs and the field trips must be for Montana elementary-aged children with a preference for fourth-grade students and groups and schools that have not received an award before.
Selections will be made with an eye toward broad geographic dispersion across the state in terms of schools and groups represented, and trip destinations. Applicants will be ranked with higher scores going to classrooms that are underserved.
Grants will be awarded in November of 2018 and funds will be distributed by the end of the calendar year for use in 2020.
More information and how to apply can be found on the Montana Environmental Education Association’s website here.