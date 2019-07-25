Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A STATEWIDE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR EVANDER WHITEDIRT. EVANDER IS AN AMERICAN INDIAN MALE, 25 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET, 7 INCHES TALL, 145 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. HE WAS REPORTED MISSING TODAY, BUT WAS LAST SEEN ON JULY 15TH NEAR LAME DEER. EVANDER HAS A MENTAL HEALTH DISABILITY THAT CAUSES HIM TO FUNCTION AT THE LEVEL OF AN 11 YEAR OLD CHILD, AND POSSIBLY BE COMBATIVE. THERE IS CONCERN HE MAY BE ENDANGERED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL BIA NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406 477 6289.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RH AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 AND 118. * WINDS...WESTERLY 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...12 TO 17 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WESTERLY WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS ON LOWER ELEVATION GRASSY AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. ERRANT SPARKS AND UNATTENDED FIRES MAY RESULT IN AN UNWANTED FIRE START. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&