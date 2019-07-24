Family preparedness fair helping families plan for disasters

The county is urging families to sign up and plan ahead to be a part of the family preparedness fair, because you never know when and where a disaster will strike next.
The fair is scheduled during National Preparedness Month, and Lewis and Clark Public Health says a family disaster kit can make it that much easier to evacuate quickly in case of a fast approaching wile or other disaster.
“If you have to leave your home and go to a shelter, or worse yet if you have to just evacuate and get out of town in a big disaster. We want to make sure that people understand what kind of things to take for themselves and for their pets,” said Brett Lloyd, the Emergency Preparedness Specialist with Lewis and Clark Public Health
An ideal disaster kit should be mobile and have supplies to last you at least three days. Lloyd says each disaster kit will be a little bit unique to everyone's family situation, depending if you have medication or different types of medical devices, so you might need some additional items.
“I would say as a general rule you want to have about 72 hours, but in Montana because we're so rural we recommend you have enough items for up to 96 hours,” Lloyd added.
Families will also learn the importance of having a family emergency plan that addresses things like how to contact one another if you were to get separated during a disaster.
There are activities for the entire family so everyone will be prepared. There will be food, exhibit booths, a silent auction and a raffle. Proceeds from the auction and raffle will go to the Elkhorn COAD, a coalition of local, nonprofit service organizations that offer relief and comfort during times of disaster.
