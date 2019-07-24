Family preparedness fair helping families plan for disasters

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...LOWER ELEVATION GRASSY AREAS IN FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 AND 118. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...STRONG WEST WINDS ON WEDNESDAY WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS ON LOWER ELEVATION GRASSY AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&