Everyone deserves a little holiday cheer

Every year the Toys for Tots program provides gifts to seven million children across the country. The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas. James Parker is the Helena Marine Corps Recruiter and has been involved with Toys for Tots for four years throughout different community across the country and says the Helena community really stands out.
"You can truly see that the community is behind the program and they truly want to help every kid that deserves a Christmas,” says Parker.
The primary goal of Toys for Tots is through a gift of a new toy, it will help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. Howard Mears has been the Helena Toys for Tots coordinator for eight years and says Helena is an extremely generous community and really stands by the moto of everyone deserves a little Christmas.
"It is not unusual for us many times during the day to have parents that are in tears because of the generosity that they experience,” says Mears. “It is very rewarding to know that their children are going to be taken care of."
Last year, nearly 15,000 toys were handed out and over 2,100 children had a present to open under the Christmas tree. That represents 451 families in Helena that were impacted.
