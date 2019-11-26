Everyone deserves a little holiday cheer

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT THE LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FALLING AND OR BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...DENSE FOG IN THE HELENA VALLEY THIS MORNING... SOME DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED OVER PORTIONS OF THE HELENA VALLEY THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO AROUND A QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES. ROADWAYS ARE ICY IN AREAS FROM THE SNOWFALL LAST NIGHT. THUS ALLOW A FEW EXTRA TRAVEL MINUTES THIS MORNING AND REDUCE YOUR DRIVING SPEEDS ON SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADWAYS.