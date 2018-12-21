Everyday Essentials Donation Drive in Helena

The Holiday Season is all about giving. But what about giving items we use every day most people wouldn’t think would make a great gift.
Something as simple as a toothbrush or toothpaste can really make a difference in someone’s life.
Brian Elliott Relationship Manager for Sovrn Creative likes to do a meaningful community project every year. When they reached out in the Helena community, they connected with the Angle Fund. After knowing theirinvolvement with the Helena Education System, it seemed like a good fit according to Elliott. But the donation items Angle Fund had in mind were not the typical Christmas items you might expect. But instead asked for every day essentials.
“It’s a need that kind of crosses some barriers for sure, because you know again it’s bad enough when you’re trying to buy food. You’re going to buy food over toothpaste or going to buy food over shampoo,” said Elliott.
This is the first year Sovrn has done the Everyday Essentials Drive in Helena and they have exceeded their expectations. They have partnered with 10 business across the Helena community. Elliot says it will be very rewarding dropping the care packages off at schools around the area, but it wanting to take the drive just beyond the holiday season. Allowing it to flow into the spring and summer for the school systems because the items are needed all year round.
The drive was supposed to end on the 20th but they are extending it until the first of the year. You can drop off any Everyday Essentials you have at any of these 10 locations in Helena.
FourOSix
Discount Tire
Gym 406 / Helena Jumpstart Pre-School
Carroll College
Great Divide Cyclery
Big Dipper Ice Cream
Power Townsend
Blue Cross Blue Shield
The Sidecar
Ten Mile Creek Brewery